NJPW Strong preview: Four matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki.

-Jay White vs. Fred Yehi.

-Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight.

-Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.