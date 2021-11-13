NJPW Strong preview: Four matches set for tonight’s New Japan World show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki.
-Jay White vs. Fred Yehi.
-Rocky Romero and Fred Rosser vs. Tom Lawlor and Danny Limelight.
-Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Zayne.
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings.
