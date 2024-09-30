WWE Smackdown rating: Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.568 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was up compared to the previous episode’s 1.494 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s 0.45 rating. One year earlier, the September 29, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.303 million viewers and a 0.60 rating.