AEW Rampage rating: Taya Valkyrie vs. Willow Nightingale

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 276,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgramingInsider.com. The number was down from the 327,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the September 29, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 363,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating.