AEW Dynamite in Loveland (reports needed), last week’s Dynamite poll results and grade, Mike Bucci, Kona Reeves, Gigi Dolin

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Loveland, Colorado at Blue Arena. The show features the return of MJF. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Loveland. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 24 percent of the voters. It was a polarizing episode, as B and D finished tied for second with 21 percent of the vote each, while F was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-We did not have live coverage of Saturday’s AEW Collision or therefore did not run a post show poll.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Bucci is 52. He wrestled as Nova and Simon Dean.

-Kona Reeves (Noah Pang-Potjes) is 33.

-Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) is 27.