AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Lee Johnson vs. Evil Uno
-Lance Archer vs. Jack Banning
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Brooke Havok in a non-title match
-Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter
-Leila Grey vs. Skye Blue
-Titus Alexander vs. Juice Robinson
-Brian Cage vs. Rob McKnight
-Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Sandra Moone and J-Rod
Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.
Be the first to comment