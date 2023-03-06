AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Lee Johnson vs. Evil Uno

-Lance Archer vs. Jack Banning

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Brooke Havok in a non-title match

-Christopher Daniels vs. Cole Karter

-Leila Grey vs. Skye Blue

-Titus Alexander vs. Juice Robinson

-Brian Cage vs. Rob McKnight

-Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir vs. Sandra Moone and J-Rod

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.