WWE Raw preview: John Cena, Logan Paul, and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-John Cena returns
-Jimmy Uso vs. Sami Zayn
-Seth Rollins and Logan Paul meet face-to-face
-Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match
-Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
-Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor
Powell's POV: Austin Theory indicated that he intends to have a face-to-face meeting with Cena. Raw will be held in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden.
