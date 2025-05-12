WWE press release on Night of Champions and Smackdown in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday regarding Night of Champions and Smackdown being held in Saudi Arabia.

May 12, 2025 – The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), has announced that Night of Champions will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from Kingdom Arena the night before on Friday, June 27. This marks the first time SmackDown will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital.

Friday Night SmackDown airs on USA Network and Night of Champions will stream on Peacock in the United States. Both will stream live in Saudi Arabia, and in most markets around the world, on Netflix. Information regarding general ticket onsale and further event updates will be available in the coming weeks.