AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on March 11 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa.

-Riho vs. Penelope Ford.

-Colt Cabana vs. Peter Avalon.

-Christopher Daniels vs. Stu Grayson.

Powell's POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr's reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings.



