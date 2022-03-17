AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the Hardy Boys reunion, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a cage match for the AEW Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 993,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 945,000 viewership total from last week.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.38 rating, down from last week’s 0.40 in the same demo. NBA and college basketball games finished in the top five spots in the Wednesday ratings. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.48 rating on USA Network.
Is there anything left, at least with Tony and the EVPs in charge, that can change their numbers? They had the World Champion, World Tag Champions, in ring debut of Jeff Hardy, and a Women’s title match in a cage that all but guaranteed the hometown wrestler would get the belt, and meh.