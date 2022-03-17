AEW Dynamite rating and viewership for the Hardy Boys reunion, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in a cage match for the AEW Women’s Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 993,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 945,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished sixth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.38 rating, down from last week’s 0.40 in the same demo. NBA and college basketball games finished in the top five spots in the Wednesday ratings. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.48 rating on USA Network.