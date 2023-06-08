AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring Orange Cassidy vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW International Title

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 903,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 923,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished fourth in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, up from last week’s 0.32 rating in the same demo. It’s encouraging that the show lost only 20,000 viewers and were up in the key demo despite being opposed by an NBA Finals game. That will no longer be an issue for Dynamite, as this was the last time they will be opposed by the NBA Finals this season. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.56 rating on USA Network. The June 8, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 939,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic.