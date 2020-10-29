WWE financial report and Vince McMahon’ conference call, WWE NXT UK TV time change, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, Paul Orndorff

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE will release its third quarter financial report this morning. Vince McMahon and new Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen are scheduled to co-host a conference call to discuss the numbers today at 4CT/5ET. I will run live notes on the presentation followed by the usual conversation with the financial analysts who take part in the Q&A portion of the call.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 3CT/4ET. Today’s show features the continuation of the Heritage Cup tournament, and the big Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Title.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a B grade majority vote from 28 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade. I’m not a big fan of the brand vs. brand aspect of Survivor Series and the meaningless champion vs. champion matches held over brand loyalty.

