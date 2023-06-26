What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the women’s tag title unification match

June 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.354 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.430 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.67 rating. The June 24, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.231 million viewers and a 0.53 rating.

