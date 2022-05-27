AEW Double or Nothing lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s event, pay-per-view pricing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland in a three-way for the AEW Tag Titles

-Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship

-Wardlow vs. MJF

-Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

-Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Final

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy

-“Jericho Appreciation Society” Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz in an Anarchy in the Arena match

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

-Darby Allin vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian, and Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant in a mixed trios match

-(Pre-Show) Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Powell’s POV: Allin vs. O’Reilly and the mixed trios matches were added on Friday’s Rampage, and Soho officially qualified for the finals of the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament by defeating Kris Statlander in a semifinal match. AEW Double Or Nothing is listed as a $49.99 pay-per-view event in the United States (available via FITE TV internationally). Join me for my live review of Double Or Nothing beginning with the Buy-In pre-show at 6CT/7ET (or 6:30CT/7:30ET if the first thirty minutes are video packages), and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).