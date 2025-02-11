WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the February 3 edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 3 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 3.1 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was up from the 2.9 million global viewership listed for the January 27 episode.

Powell’s POV: The February 3 Raw finished seventh on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing ninth the week before. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week. The top ten for the next couple of weeks will be interesting because Netflix is releasing a new season of Love Is Blind on Thursday and the final Cobra Kai episodes on Friday.