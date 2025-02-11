AEW Collision rating for the show featuring Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 387,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. The previous Collision episode went head-to-head with the Royal Rumble and averaged 197,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating. The better comparison is the January 18 Collision show that was not opposed by WWE programming and averaged 342,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating. One year earlier, the February 10, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 491,000 viewers with a 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic.