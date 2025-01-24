Moore’s TNA Impact Hit List: Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the TNA Championship, Fraxiom vs. The Rascalz for the NXT Tag Team Championship, “23” revealed, Tessa Blanchard’s promo

CategoriesJOHN MOORE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact Hits

Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona: I could have done without the “only in TNA” ref bump, but other than that it was a good first title defense for Hendry as champ (wrestling fans should also be aware that the classic TNA ref bump has been a rarity since 2016, where current TNA has been more logically written). JBL getting involved in TNA at a vague level has me intrigued as we have no idea what his true intentions are. A side Hit goes to Frankie Kazarian, who is doing a wonderful job as a heel and Call Your Shot holder. His roaming presence as a title threat has been very beneficial to TNA as a whole since they quickly put that trophy on him (he’s been one of the best Money in the Bank-ish contract holders out there too).

Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz for the TNA Tag Team Titles: A good match with a productive dirty finish. The wonk finish allows the entertaining Rascalz vs. Wes Lee feud to continue, while also saving Fraxiom vs. Rascalz for a full match down the road, which will definitely steal the show. We’ve seen Fraxiom and The Rascalz mix it up often, so that’s just guaranteed entertainment. First and foremost, this should lead to a six-person tag feud between the Rascalz and Wes’s gang. Who would be the third Rascal? Is Myron Reed doing anything? Maybe it’s time for him to strap up his chest protector and step up for the squad.

TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Moose and JDC in a non-title match: The Hardys have become one of the most successful nostalgia acts in wrestling today, and a huge ticket draw for TNA. They are a team that TNA needs to lock down as long as possible, and the TNA-WWE partnership does benefit TNA in that way where they don’t have to worry about they bouncing to WWE exclusively if the cards are played right. It was surprising to see Moose take the loss here, especially in TNA where they do a good job protecting their big men. I wouldn’t mind seeing them protect and feature Johnny Curtis more though, as he’s very very underrated in terms of his talent ceiling. Go check out JDC vs. Mike Santana in a last man standing match from last year to see how good this guy can be if given the spotlight.

23 reveal: It was awesome to see Steph De Lander back on television after her big injury. She’s back earlier than the expected time off, so my guess is she might not be cleared for in-ring but able to perform as a manager. She’s very talented, so I am all for her in that role. Mance Warner is someone I’m really looking forward to seeing in TNA. Mance can either play a lovable-dopey babyface or violent heel. Sami Callihan is a perfect first opponent given the strong work I’ve seen with them in MLW where they were both teaming and against each other. I do have the fear in the back of my mind that he will do unnecessary chair shots to the head given his past matches (which include matches involving Sami). Mance does not need to rely on garbage-wrestling given how talented he is in the ring and on the mic.

Mike Santana and Mustafa Ali: The surprises continued on the night and it was a nice surprise to get the announcement that Mustafa Ali has signed with TNA. I still don’t know why he’s been hell bent over the last five or so years to get this cosplay politician gimmick over even though it hasn’t really benefited him much (NXT 2.0 kinda got it right where he immediately dropped the politician cosplay, but integrated the shady politician characteristics into a more realistic persona). Ali is one of the best sellers in the business and will be an awesome foil for TNA’s up-and-coming main protagonist Mike Santana.

Tessa Blanchard: Well, she may be radioactive in terms of behind-the-scenes heat, but girl showed up and delivered a poised and promising heel promo on this show. At Genesis and on Impact, she showed that she’s just a pure natural. As long as people are willing to change, we should be willing to forgive. I pray that she’s matured and rooting that she can turn things around.

Heather and Ash by Elegance: I know a lot of wrestling fans probably thought about Chavo Guerrero and Pepe during their entrance, but I also know there’s a horny male demographic that heard Ginuwine singing “If ya hornay! Let’s do it! Ride it! Mah Ponay!” (Sorry, I’m a huge karaoke fan and can’t resist randomly bustin’ out in song). Anyways, it’s odd that they are babyfacing fans while the Concierge is cheap heating them, but I can’t wait until they get the Knockouts Tag Team Titles because they are a way more entertaining act than the current champs.

TNA Impact Misses

Masha Slamovich and “Spitfire” Jody Threat and Dani Luna vs. Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and Rosemary: A minor Miss, as I continue to want them to turn the page on this Spitfire vs. Elegance feud. It feels like they’ve been feuding forever. I give TNA credit for at least trying to push Spitfire strong, but Spitfire just hasn’t really clicked as an act. My hope is that with the TNA-NXT relationship, we can get the log jam of WWE developmental women to form some tag teams to boost the Knockouts singles and tag divisions. It will definitely help out NXT, where they are really in need of TNA’s extra two hours to get some really talented women on television. Cora Jade might benefit from this in what should be a good feud with Masha (I say that, but NXT is also using Cora Jade all over the place too by having her in the main title mix and helping boost their mid-card).

The TNA Digital Media Championship: Some people joke that if a nuclear apocalypse occurred, only cockroaches and TNA would be left standing (which at this point I call TNA’s badge of honor). The Digital Media Championship is like the cockroach of TNA. Why isn’t this title gone even though the company has been given every opportunity to rebrand the title or get rid of it? It’s so bad that I would even take them bringing back the old “Grand Championship” from the Billy Corgan days.