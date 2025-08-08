AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the TNT Championship
-AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Kevin Knight, and Mike Bailey vs. “La Faccion Ingobernable” Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos
-Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Willow Nightingale vs. “Triangle of Madness” Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue
Powell's POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center.
