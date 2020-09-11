ROH Wrestling TV preview: The Pure Title tournament begins, ROH Pure Title Bracketology video

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for this weekend’s edition of the Ring of Honor Wrestling television show.

-Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle in a Pure Title tournament match.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Wheeler Yuta in a Pure Title tournament match.

Powell’s POV: This is the first week of the tournament that will air over eight weeks on ROH Wrestling. Check out the ROH Pure Title Bracketology video below. ROH Wrestling airs late night tonight on Fox Sports networks at midnight CT. The show also airs in syndication over the weekend (check local listings). With the return of first-run matches, my weekly ROH Wrestling written will resume this week, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members.



