MLW announces new clothing line partnership

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce its partnership with NERDS Clothing.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”®) and NERDS Clothing have joined creative forces for the launch of an exclusive MLW x NERDS collection.

Featuring designs from the world of Major League Wrestling, the new line will include T-shirts, jackets and more.

NERDS Clothing offers iconic Street Wear meets Geek Wear. Working with the likes of CAPCOM and properties such as Street Fighter.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NERDS on this exclusive collection of MLW apparel,” said Court Bauer, CEO and Creator of MLW. “NERDS’ creative stamp on the league will be sure to please both new and existing fans.”

“Honored for this opportunity to share my vision and creativity with MLW and its talent,” said Eric Medina, CEO and Founder of NERDS Clothing. “I’m prepared to deliver exclusive products and assist the continued success of MLW in sports entertainment.”

The line will feature some of MLW’s most iconic and popular athletes, families and fight teams, including: The Von Erichs, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit, Team Filthy, the Dynasty, Salina de la Renta among countless others.

About NERDS Clothing

NERDS Clothing is an independent street wear company based in New Jersey and was founded in 2011. Since it’s humble beginning, NERDS Clothing has built a loyal customer base, servicing a broad age demographic of consumers that resonate with the current “geek chic” fashion trend.

Due to the popularization of being a geek in the 21st century, NERDS Clothing has provided a brand that is synonymous with delivering the otherwise ostracized, the un-cool, a clothing line that gives them the opportunity to be a trend setter whilst still staying true to their inner geek. This growing, generally untapped market provides a strong foundation for NERDS Clothing to continue to build a following through quality products that are fun and affordable!

We’re a society for those in the world who are ostracized by the masses. The ones picked last, the ones who were never the coolest, the ones who know too much about too much; we are NERDS! Where streetwear meets geek wear!

Powell’s POV: But will there be Dr. Nelson Sweglar medical masks? MLW continues to lineup partnerships that should serve them well, especially post pandemic.



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...