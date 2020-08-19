NXT Takeover XXX lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: XXX event that will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee.

-Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. two wrestlers TBD in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

Powell’s POV: The winners of the Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, and Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland matches will be the final qualifiers for the ladder match. It looks like they are building toward Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez, and perhaps Santos Escobar vs. Isiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, but those matches have not been officially announced. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover: XXX beginning with the pre-show on Saturday. The main card begins at 6CT/7ET on WWE Network. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward.