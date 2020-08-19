Renee Young reportedly leaving WWE

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE broadcast team member Renee Young (Renee Good) has reportedly given notice to the company. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Young gave her notice last week, but her final date with the company is not known. Neither Young nor WWE have commented on the matter as of this update.

Powell’s POV: Young has done a fantastic job while wearing numerous hats for WWE. The obvious question is whether she is AEW bound given that her husband, Jon Moxley, works for the company. She has proven herself to be a talented show host via WWE Backstage and Talking Smack, and I think she would do a terrific job if she opted to work in a similar capacity outside the pro wrestling industry. Hat tip to OutKick.com‘s Bobby Burak, who is listed by some websites as having first reported the story.



