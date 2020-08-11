WWE SummerSlam 2019 on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for AEW Fight For The Fallen, NXT TV, and WWE Smackdown, Hulk Hogan, Bill Alfonso, Red Bastien

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air the WWE SummerSlam 2019 pay-per-view tonight at 9CT/10ET. The four-hour show includes Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, The Fiend vs. Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus, Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon, and more.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Tonight’s episode features Eddie Edwards defending the Impact World Championship in an open challenge. John Moore’s review will be available shortly after the conclusion the show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review and the Impact Wrestling Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the company’s best tag team matches.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. The Butcher & The Blade. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with F as the majority grade with 40 percent of the vote. D finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade (using the empty venue curve for all shows).

-AEW Dynamite produced an A grade from 64 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show an A- grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. F finished second with 26 percent of the vote (grow up, kids). I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) is 67.

-Bill Alfonso is 63.

-Rolland “Red” Bastien died on August 11, 2012 at age 81.