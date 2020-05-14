NXT TV preview: Three matches set for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show.

-Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley.

-Kushida vs. Drake Maverick in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

-El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Akira Tozawa in an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

