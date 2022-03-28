NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Stand & Deliver go-home show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Cameron Grimes vs. A-Kid vs. Roderick Strong in a second chance qualifier for the ladder match for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver.

-LA Knight, Nash Carter, and Wes Lee vs. Gunter, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel.

-Bodhi Hayward vs. Von Wagner.

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile.

-Draco Anthony vs. Joe Gacy.

-Nikkita Lyons in action.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members. John will also have live coverage of the NXT Stand & Deliver event on Saturday.