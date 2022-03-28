WWE Raw in Pittsburgh (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Show, AEW Dark Elevation, Danny Davis, The Warlord, Nick Mondo, Mustafa Ali, Kenny Jay, Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val, Sylvain Grenier, Mike Mondo, Curt Hennig, Umaga, Swede Hanson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 38 week is here! It’s going to be an insanely busy weekend and I’m looking forward to covering as much of it as we can. We are also looking for reports from fans who are attending the various events in Dallas this weekend. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena with the brand’s final show before WrestleMania 38. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar are both advertised. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Pittsburgh, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Columbia, South Carolina, and WWE Smackdown and all the weekend events in Dallas. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Former referee Danny Davis is 66. I got a big kick out of his run as the heel referee back in the day.

-The Warlord (Terry Szopinski) is 59.

-Nick Mondo (Matthew Burns) is 42.

-Mustafa Ali (Adeel Alam) is 35.

-The late Curt Hennig was born on March 28, 1958. He died of a drug overdose at age 44 on February 10, 2003.

-The late Eddie “Umaga” Fatu was born on March 28, 1973. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.

-Kenny Jay (Kenny Benkowski) turned 85 on Sunday. Here’s hoping “The Sodbuster” is still very capable.

-Kenta Kobashi turned 55 on Sunday.

-Charlie Haas turned 50 on Sunday.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Swede Hanson (Robert Hanson) was born on March 27, 1933. He died from sepsis at age 68 on February 19, 2002.

-Sylvain Grenier turned 45 on Saturday.

-Mike Mondo (Mike Brendli) turned 39 on Saturday.