Ragin’ Pro Wrestling results: Cody Hall’s first match since his father Scott Hall’s death, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Chelsea Green, Kenny King vs. Silas Young, Xavier Walker vs. Rohit Raju for the RPW Title, Kaci Lennox vs. Santana Garrett for RPW Women’s Title, Ariya Daivari vs. TW3, Aaron Arsenal and Perfection vs. The Bouncers for the RPW Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ragin’ Pro Wrestling “Extravaganza”

March 26, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin at The Watering Hole

Results courtesy of Dot Net reader David

The show was held in the same venue that Mr. Kennedy started his career in. CM Punk and others appeared there in the early 2000s. There were probably close to 300 people in attendance for the show, which is the largest crowd for RPW yet. They had run three previous shows between August 2021 and now.

1. Silas Young defeated Kenny King. Probably the best match of the night. Both were out hanging out most of the night after their matches. King talked to a steady flow of fans throughout the show and was very cool.

2. Ace Austin defeated Damian Chambers. Austin was a surprise appearance and introduced as a former Impact X Division champion, but he didn’t get a huge reaction.

3. Deonna Purrazzo defeated Chelsea Green. They work well together. They had long lines for autographs and photos all night. A lot of fans got a picture with both of them together.

4. Karam (w/Rohit Raju) defeated Isaiah Moore. RPW Champion Xavier Walker saved Moore from a beating afterward. I think Walker and Karam are a team on the independents, but they apparently have a feud in RPW. Karam has a great look.

5. “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas defeated Aaron Arsenal and Perfection to win the RPW Tag Titles. Local stuff with managers that people reacted well for.

6. Cody Hall defeated Johnny CK. This was Hall’s first appearance since his father Scott’s death and only his second match since the pandemic started. Fans threw purple, gold, and black streamers in the ring for Razor Ramon at the start. After the match, Cody spoke for about five minutes. It was very emotional. He said losing his dad has been tough, but he’s grateful he got to know his Dad and that he was a complicated person. He thanked the wrestling fans repeatedly and said his Dad showed him that there’s nothing like being a wrestler. He said that he had considered leaving wrestling and that it hasn’t been easy being Scott Hall’s son, but now he looks at it differently. “I always kind of had an inferiority complex … my dad was so cool. I was always kind of living in his shadow and that made me want to step away for a while … Being Scott Hall’s son is not my burden to bear but it’s my torch to carry now,” he said. Cody said what a special guy his dad was and asked for one more chance in wrestling to carry on the legacy. Cody received a lot of support from the audience and talked with a lot of people after his match and during his intermission. He came across very genuine and appreciative of everyone. He said the tributes to Scott have been touching.

7. Santana Garrett defeated Kaci Lennox to win the RPW Women’s Title. Garrett wore a Brett Favre jersey. Lennox has been on all of the RPW shows. She’s charismatic. Her match with Nyla Rose on AEW Dark just aired this week.

8. Shane Hills defeated Kevin Krueger. Local guys with big family and friend reactions in the crowd.

9. Aria Daivari defeated TW3. Daivari said he dedicated the win to the Minnesota Vikings and that everyone knows Favre looked better in purple.

10. Alex Gracia defeated Aria Blake to retain the RPW Glamour Title.

11. Xavier Walker defeated Rohit Raju to retain the RPW Title.

Notes: RPW is back May 7 with an all women’s show with Garrett and Gracia defending their titles. This was the first of their four shows where they tried to feature multiple matches with talent who have appeared on WWE, Impact, ROH, or AEW TV, and it definitely worked to bring in a larger crowd. It was a good night of independent wrestling. Cody Hall’s appearance had been scheduled for a while but made the show more noteworthy with the unfortunate passing of his father.