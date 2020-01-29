01/29 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the first match of a best of five series, Josh Alexander vs. Vikingo, Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne to become No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards in the first match of a best of five series, Moose vs. Taurus, Kiera Hogan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne to become No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Championship, and more (17:36)…

Click here for the January 29 Impact Wrestling audio review.

