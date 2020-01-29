Gutteridge’s WWE Statistics Series 2019 (Part 1 of 7)

CategoriesDARREN GUTTERIDGE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Darren Gutteridge, Dot Net Contributor (originally published on FoulEntertainment.com)

Welcome to the 2019 WWE Statistics Series! Over the past 12 months, I’ve compiled stats on every single show WWE produced. I did this last year, and basically carried it on this year because I had lots of ideas about how to make it better. I think I’ve made a lot of improvements, so hopefully these stats will be even more insightful than last year!

Over the next 7 days, there will be a new article every day, starting with the most basic today – wins and losses.

I’ll explain some of the nuances of the stats as we go (you can explore the entire spreadsheet on Google Docs), but I’d first like to thank Cagematch.net for their exhaustive record keeping that helped me start, maintain and double check this mammoth undertaking. Also everyone on ProWrestling.Net for the easy to skim TV reports, which I used in place of watching the shows when my free time was short.

And now, the breakdown.

The following stats are, to the best of my knowledge, accurate. They were taken from every televised WWE show between episode 1011 of Smackdown on January 1st and episode 1388 of Raw on December 30th. Matches were only counted if they aired on TV or the WWE network, and only if they aired during 2019 (this discounts any events taped in 2019 that won’t air until 2020). Also, any wins or losses that occurred whilst a wrestler wasn’t under WWE contract were not counted. They had to appear on the roster pages of either the WWE website or Wikipedia (or both) to be counted.

Wins

This first set of stats is broken down by brand, only counting wins and losses that took place on the show in question. So for example, Ricochet won 28 times on Raw in 2019, putting him at the top for that show, but this doesn’t mean he was necessarily the Raw roster member with the most wins overall across all shows. We’ll reveal who has that honour tomorrow. Also, for a full breakdown of what constitutes a “Network Special” and what constitutes a “PPV”, please see the lists at the very bottom of this article.

Show Wrestler – Wins Raw 1. Ricochet – 28 wins 2. Seth Rollins – 26 wins 3. Erik / Ivar – 24 wins Smackdown 1. Kofi Kingston – 20 wins 2. Big E- 15 wins 3. Bayley- 14 wins NXT 1. Io Shirai / Matt Riddle- 10 wins 2. Bianca Belair – 9 wins 3. Cameron Grimes / Dominik Dijakovic / Kushida – 8 wins NXT UK 1. Kay Lee Ray – 10wins 2. Jordan Devlin / Walter – 9wins 3. Jinny / Joe Coffey / Mark Coffey / Piper Niven / Travis Banks – 8 wins 205 Live 1. Humberto Carrillo / Tony Nese – 14 wins 2. Akira Tozawa / Oney Lorcan – 12 wins 3. Jack Gallagher – 9 wins Main Event 1. Mojo Rawley – 9wins 2. Natalya / EC3 – 8 wins 3. Dana Brooke / Gran Metalik / Kalisto – 7 wins Network Events 1. R-Truth / Velveteen Dream – 8 wins 2. Adam Cole / Drew Gulak – 5 wins 3. Shayna Baszler / Tyler Bate – 4 wins PPV 1. Seth Rollins – 10 wins 2. Bayley / Becky Lynch / Roman Reigns – 8 wins 3. Kofi Kingston – 7 wins

Loses

Show Wrestler – Loses Raw 1. Drew McIntyre / Karl Anderson / Natalya – 16 2. Luke Gallows / Ricochet – 15 3. Dash Wilder / Scott Dawson / Zack Ryder – 14 Smackdown 1. Mustafa Ali – 15 2. Cesaro / Mandy Rose / Shinsuke Nakamura – 14 3. Andrade – 14 NXT 1. Danny Burch / Keith Lee / Oney Lorcan / Taynara Conti – 7 2. Aliyah / Matt Riddle / Mia Yim / Roderick Strong – 6 3. Angelo Dawkins / Bronson Reed / Montez Ford / Steve Cutler / Wesley Blake – 5 NXT UK 1. Kenny Williams – 8 2. Ashton Smith / Flash Morgan Webster / Isla Dawn / Jack Starz / Mark Andrews / Tyson T-Bone / Xia Brookside – 7 3. Primate / Saxon Huxley / Wild Boar – 6 205 Live 1. Ariya Daivari – 16 2. Akira Tozawa / Jack Gallagher / Mike Kanellis – 11 3. Drew Gulak – 10 Main Event 1. No Way Jose – 14 2. Sarah Logan – 11 3. Eric Young – 10 Network Events 1. Akira Tozawa – 7 2. Adam Cole / Io Shirai / Kyle O’Reilly / Roderick Strong / Tony Nese / Tyler Bate – 5 3. Bianca Belair / Bobby Fish / Cedric Alexander / R-Truth – 4 PPV 1. Baron Corbin / Drew McIntyre – 8 2. Charlotte Flair / Randy Orton / Ricochet / The Miz – 7 3. Bobby Lashley / Dolph Ziggler / Lacey Evans / Samoa Joe – 6

Win/Loss Ratios

Because who doesn’t love ratios?! This shows who had the best winning records, and the worst losing records, on each of the shows. So Kay Lee Ray’s perfect, NXT UK-topping ratio represents her 10 wins for 0 losses – so no one with more wins than her on episodes of NXT UK has more losses. As long as someone was a full time member of the roster at some point during 2019 (this obviously doesn’t count for Main Event, Network Specials and PPV), they were eligible.

Show Wrestler – Wins:Losses Raw Best: Akam / Lars Sullivan / Rezar – 1:0 Worst: Jinder Mahal / No Way Jose – 0:7 Smackdown Best: Becky Lynch / Kairi Sane – 6:0 Worst: Sami Zayn – 0:8 NXT Best: Erik and Ivar / Io Shirai – 5:1 / 10:2 Worst: Arturo Ruas / Boa / Kona Reeves – 0:4 NXT UK Best: Kay Lee Ray – 10:0 Worst: Ashton Smith / Jack Starz / Tyson T-Bone – 0:7 205 Live Best: Shorty G – 2:0 Worst: TJP – 0:1 Main Event Best: Natalya – 8:0 Worst: Konnor / Samir Singh / Sunil Singh / Tamina / Viktor – 0:5 Network Specials Best: Erik and Ivar – 3:0 Worst: Akira Tozawa – 0:7 PPVs Best: Mansoor / The Undertaker – 2:0 Worst: Drew McIntyre – 0:8

Thanks for reading! Tomorrow we’ll tackle the overall records for the year. Who had the most wins overall? Who went the whole year undefeated? Who was WWE’s biggest loser? Find out tomorrow, or look for yourself by checking out the comprehensive set of spreadsheets for yourself. You can also follow me on Twitter – @TheGutteridge

Network Specials include: Network Specials include: All Kickoff shows, All NXT/NXT UK Takeovers, All World’s Collide specials, All YouTube 24/7 Title changes, Halftime Heat, The Shield’s Final Chapter, Evolve 10th Anniversary, Smackville and Starrcade.

PPVs include: Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Fastlane, WrestleMania 35, Money in the Bank, Super Showdown, Stomping Grounds, Extreme Rules, SummerSlam, Clash of Champions, Hell in a Cell, Crown Jewel, Survivor Series and TLC.



