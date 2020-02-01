NXT Takeover: Portland lineup – Street Fight added to the NXT standalone event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: Portland event that will be held on Sunday, February 16 in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center.

-Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship.

-Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne for the NXT Tag Titles.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT (Women’s) Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano.

-Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a street fight.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the street fight to the lineup today. There’s no indication as to whether this will be the usual five-match main show or if it will be expended since it’s a standalone Sunday night event.



