MLW Fightland lineup (reports needed): The card for tonight’s Philly taping

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Fightland event that will be held tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Alex Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk for the MLW National Openweight Title.

-Myron Reed vs. Arez for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor.

-Low Ki vs. King Mo.

-Los Parks vs. Josef Samael and Simon Gotch in a lumberjack match.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Erick Stevens.

-Mance Warner vs. Gino Medina.

-Puma King and Gringo Loco vs. Kotto Brazil and Jordan Oliver.

-Septimo Dragon vs. Douglas James.

-Dominic Garrini’s open challenge.

-El Lindaman vs. Zenshi.

-Richard Holliday vs. Mance Warner’s mystery man.

The Von Erichs, Savio Vega and Salina de la Renta will also appear.



