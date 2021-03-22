NXT TV preview: Title match set for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.
-William Regal announces his plan for Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly.
Powell's POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.
