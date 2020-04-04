MLW Fusion preview: Loser Leaves MLW match headlines, later start time

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-Mance Warner vs. MJF in a Loser Leaves MLW Empty Arena match.

-Douglas James vs. Septimo Dragon.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs an hour later than usual tonight on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



