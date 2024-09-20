AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Nick Wayne vs. Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rush vs. Kip Sabian in a four-way

-ROH Champion Mark Briscoe vs. Bryan Keith

-Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher

-Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron

-Roderick Strong and The Beast Mortos vs. Joe Keys and Marcus Mathers

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.