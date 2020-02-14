NXT Takeover: Portland, WWE SuperShows (reports needed), WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, next Raw, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and NWA events, Elias, Viscera

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Takeover: Portland is in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center on Sunday. The show includes Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his live review beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET, and the main show begins at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review afterward.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be held tonight in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena with the Otis and Mandy Rose date for Valentine’s Day. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-WWE is holding a Supershow in Eugene, Oregon at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday with the following advertised talent: The Fiend, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, King Corbin, AOP, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Kairi Sane, The Miz, The Usos, The Revival.

-WWE is holding a Supershow in Kennewick, Washington at Toyota Center on Sunday. No matches are listed on the arena websites for either event this weekend.

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be live from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Impact Wrestling’s next events are February 21 in Lexington, Kentucky at Lexington Ice Center, and February 22 with Sacrifice in Louisville, Kentucky at Davis Arena.

-ROH’s next events are February 28 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, and February 29 in St. Charles, Missouri at The Family Arena.

-MLW’s next event with be a co-promoted show with AAA on March 13 in Tijuana, Mexico at Auditorio Fausto Gutierrez.

-The NWA will announce the date and location of April’s Crockett Cup event on Tuesday. One can only assume that the next round of television tapings will be held the same weekend at GPB Studios in Atlanta.

-Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) is 32.

-The late Nelson Frazier Jr. was born on February 14, 1971. He died of a heart attack at age 43 on February 18, 2014. He worked as Big Daddy V, Mabel, Viscera, and King Mabel.



