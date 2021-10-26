WWE Raw viewership for the “season premiere”

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.658 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.593 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s .39 rating.

Powell’s POV: Monday Night Football delivered 11.189 million viewers for ESPN for the New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks game, which topped the cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.727 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.668 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.580 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The October 26, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.732 million viewers for the night after the Hell in a Cell event.