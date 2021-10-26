Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory poll results for best match and overall grade

CategoriesDot Net Notebook Impact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory event received a majority B grade from 40 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote, and C finished third with 17 percent.

-47 percent of the voters gave Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship the best match of the night honors. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship finished second with 24 percent of the vote, and Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title finished third with 18 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade. I may be in the minority, but I really liked the surprise of Moose cashing into his Call Your Shot contract on Alexander at the end of the night. I agree with the voters with their selection for best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in both polls.