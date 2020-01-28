(Updated) WWE reportedly suspends Andrade for a Wellness Policy violation

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE reportedly suspended Andrade (Manuel Oropeza) for his first Wellness Policy violation. Per the policy, it’s a 30-day suspension for the first violation. The news was first reported by Prowrestlingsheet.com.

Powell’s POV: I guess this helps explain why Humberto Carrillo hit Andrade with a hammerlock DDT on the concrete floor following their match on Monday’s Raw. In other words, the injury angle will explain Andrade’s absence from television for the next 30 days. WWE has yet to officially announce the suspension as of this update.

Update: WWE has publicly announced the suspension with a statement on their corporate website.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...

