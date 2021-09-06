WWE Raw in Miami (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show note, AEW Dark Elevation, Wendi Richter, Braun Strowman, Xavier Woods, Awesome Kong, Low Ki, Jillian Hall, Jerry Jarrett, Wesley Blake

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-It’s Labor Day in the United States. I will be enjoying the holiday today, but things will get back to normal with my Raw live review tonight.

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. The show will not be available today due to the Labor Day holiday. The show will be released on Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Miami, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Cincinnati, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in New York City, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Wendi Richter is 60 on today.

-Low Ki (Brandon Silvestry) is 42 today.

-Jillian Hall is 41 today.

-Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) is 38 today.

-The late Leroy Brown (Roland C Daniels) died of a heart attack and stroke at age 36 on September 6, 1988.

-Hoshitango Imachi (Imachi Marcelo Salomon) turned 56 on Sunday.

-Shane Sewell turned 49 on Sunday.

-Derick Neikirk turned 47 on Sunday.

-Sin Cara/Hunico (Jorge Arias) turned 44 on Sunday.

-Jerry Jarrett turned 79 on Saturday.

-Awesome Kong (Kia Stevens) turned 44 on Saturday.

-Xavier Woods (Austin Watson) turned 35 on Saturday.

-Wesley Blake (Cory Weston) turned 34 on Saturday.