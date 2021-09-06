AEW Dynamite preview: The card for the All Out follow-up edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki.

-Ruby Soho’s debut

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Malakai Black

Powell’s POV: Obviously, the show will feature the follow-up to Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole debuting after the AEW All Out pay-per-view main event, but neither man has been officially advertised as of this morning update. Dynamite will be live from Cincinnati, Ohio at Fifth Third Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesdays at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW events in Cincinnati. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com