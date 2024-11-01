WWE Speed – Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Tozawa won the match to advance to a semifinal match against Dragon Lee. Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus will meet on Wednesday in the other semifinal match. WWE Speed typically streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media.