WWE Speed – Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne in a quarterfinal match in the eight-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@TozawaAkira faces Riley Osborne in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament! Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Quarterfinals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ub1Y0qf5WD
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2024
Powell’s POV: Tozawa won the match to advance to a semifinal match against Dragon Lee. Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus will meet on Wednesday in the other semifinal match. WWE Speed typically streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media.
