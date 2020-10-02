John Cena film acquired by Amazon Studios

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Amazon Studios acquired Heads of State, a film that will co-star John Cena and Idris Elba. Deadline.com’s Mike Fleming Jr. describes the film as a “’90s style two-hander, a high octane premise that has a bit of Air Force One meets Hobbs and Shaw.”

Powell’s POV: Cena and Elba are still finalizing their deals for the film, which was pitched based on the chemistry that a producer felt they had as part of The Suicide Squad. Cena’s stock is clearly on the rise in Hollywood. Good for him.



