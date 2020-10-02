NXT moving to the WWE Performance Center, weekly television show will air live

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT and WWE 205 Live tapings are moving to the WWE Performance Center. John Pollock of PostWrestling.com reports that the move starts with Sunday’s NXT Takeover 31 event. Meanwhile, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the weekly NXT television show will starting airing live beginning Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Get ready for the return of the annoying WWE PC ceiling fan. Anyway, it will be interesting to see if they make any significant changes at the PC or if the product will simply look like it did when Raw and Smackdown called it home. Paul Levesque stated during Wednesday’s media call that Takeover would have “a unique look and feel” and hinted that other changes were coming for NXT.



