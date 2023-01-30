AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

What's happening...

January 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Billie Starkz vs. Red Velvet

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “The Workhorsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake

-Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

-Athena and Diamante vs. Skye Blue and Yuka Sakazaki

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. Tony Neese and Ari Davari

-Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. We are looking for a volunteer who is interested in reviewing this show on a weekly basis. If you would like to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

