What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

March 10, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance

-Nyla Rose vs. Riho

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.