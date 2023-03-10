AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance

-Nyla Rose vs. Riho

-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action

Powell's POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center.