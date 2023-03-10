AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Action Andretti vs. Sammy Guevara
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Preston Vance
-Nyla Rose vs. Riho
-“The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
