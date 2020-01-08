WWE reportedly signs Mercedes Martinez

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mercedes Martinez has signed with WWE. SoCalUncensored.com reported the news and added that she will report to the WWE Performance Center in February.

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised it has taken so long for Martinez to sign with WWE. She was booked to go deep in the first Mae Young Classic before losing to Shayna Baszler in the semifinals. In the second MYC, she lost in a strong match to Meiko Satomura in the second round. Martinez also wrestled at AEW All Out and on an episode of AEW Dark.



