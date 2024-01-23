WWE Raw rating for the brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show with no football competition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.686 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.419 million average. Raw delivered a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.45 rating.

Powell’s POV: The increases were expected due to the lack of football competition. However, the numbers were down significantly compared to one year ago when the January 23, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 2.344 million viewers and a 0.70 rating for the Royal Rumble go-home show.