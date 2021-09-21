What's happening...

Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Raw featuring Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title Triple Threat match, New Day vs. The Bloodline, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, and hype for Extreme Rules

September 21, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett joining Wade to discuss last night’s WWE Raw television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title Triple Threat match in the main event along with final hype for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Warning: Jonny Fairplay calls in with his in-person perspective on the show.

