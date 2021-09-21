Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: WWE Raw featuring Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title Triple Threat match, New Day vs. The Bloodline, Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler, and hype for Extreme Rules

CategoriesDot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett joining Wade to discuss last night’s WWE Raw television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on the episode that featured Roman Reigns vs. Big E vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title Triple Threat match in the main event along with final hype for Sunday’s WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Warning: Jonny Fairplay calls in with his in-person perspective on the show.