NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

July 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 582,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is down from the 593,000 viewers who watched last week’s Great American Bash episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 21st in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The July 13, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 705,000 viewers while running opposite the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

