Sasha Banks advertised for first public appearance since walking out of WWE Raw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is advertised for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on August 6-7 in Chicago, Illinois at McCormick Place. Banks will be signing autographs and taking photos.
Powell’s POV: This is scheduled to be Banks’ first appearance since she and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw on May 16. She remains listed on the official WWE roster page. The pricing for her appearance is listed as $90 for photos, and $70 for autographs.
Please join us in welcoming our next #C2E2 guest, Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks)! Whether you’ve seen her in the ring or as Koska Reeves in The Mandalorian, you are not going to want to miss out on this Photo and Autograph opportunity! Buy yours now: https://t.co/i3BeALlo7k pic.twitter.com/UFpdSIEGYP
— C2E2 (@c2e2) July 13, 2022
