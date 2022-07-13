What's happening...

Sasha Banks advertised for first public appearance since walking out of WWE Raw

July 13, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is advertised for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on August 6-7 in Chicago, Illinois at McCormick Place. Banks will be signing autographs and taking photos.

Powell’s POV: This is scheduled to be Banks’ first appearance since she and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw on May 16. She remains listed on the official WWE roster page. The pricing for her appearance is listed as $90 for photos, and $70 for autographs.

