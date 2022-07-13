Powell’s NXT 2.0 Hit List: Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci, Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner, Sanga vs. Duke Hudson, Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter, Indi Hartwell vs. Lash Legend

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT 2.0 Hits

Mandy Rose vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship: The Cora Jade he turn was too easy to see coming. Even so, opening the show with Perez selling a beating from a mystery attacker was a good hook and they did a decent job of at least teasing some other potential suspects. The actual match was nicely done with Rose consistently targeting Perez’s rib injury, which Perez sold really well. The skateboard breaking before Jade could hit Perez with it was awful, but it happens and Jade kept her cool by then working over Perez with one piece of the skateboard. I wish this had been done in a way that didn’t feel so predictable and yet I like the end result. Jade has had some unlikable moments as a babyface and she should do really well as a heel. Meanwhile, Perez has quickly become the top babyface in the women’s division. And then there’s the matter of what happens with the NXT Women’s Tag Titles that Perez and Jade hold together.

Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews: This looked like a good match on paper and delivered aside from the weak finish. That said, I would have been surprised had either man lost clean, and Xyon Quinn interfering was logical. The referee getting caught up with a planted fan’s cellphone was really farfetched. Even so, the ring work was enjoyable and I would enjoy seeing a rematch at some point.

Solo Sikoa vs. Von Wagner: Another disappointing and yet expected weak finish. There was no reason to have either man take a clean loss in their first meeting. The brawl that continued after the match was a nice touch and showed that the feud will continue. On a side note, while the addition of Sofia Cromwell to Wagner’s act was initially intriguing, it just hasn’t led to anything.

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade: A solid television win for D’Angelo and Stacks. The story between D’Angelo’s crew and Legado Del Fantasma has been a bit of a mess due to Escobar’s character being hospitalized and Two Dimes being released from his contract.

NXT 2.0 Misses

Indi Hartwell vs. Lash Legend: Let the record show that Legend was in the match and for once she wasn’t responsible for the biggest botched spot. Hartwell slipped on the ropes and they awkwardly went home after that. Legend didn’t have any major blunders and yet she just doesn’t look comfortable in the ring yet. I have high hopes for Legend long term due to her charisma, athleticism, and mic skills, but I’m surprised that they just keep putting her in televised matches when she’s clearly not ready for prime time.

Tatum Paxley vs. Kayden Carter: It wasn’t nearly as rough as Hartwell vs. Legend and they kept the match brief, but Paxley is still a work in progress at this early stage in her development.

Sanga vs. Duke Hudson: The match was okay. The Miss is more about the ongoing waste of Hudson. The guy has good size, a good look, and is a strong talker. What am I missing? On a side note, the clip of Valentia Feroz and Luisa Leon laughing uproariously over footage of Sanga performing a cannonball into a pool was awful.